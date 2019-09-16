Any sport is fun and at times difficult to test our patience. A good golf grip will make the game so much easier, which turns it into a lot of fun.

The grip is how we hold the golf club. Golf clubs have a shaft, a head and a face (the place where it hits the ball).

I learned a long time ago as a golfer and a PGA instructor that a good grip is the most important component of your golf game. Your hands control the club head, which in turn hits the ball and your hands are the only part of your body which make contact with the club.

Any sport is fun and at times difficult to test our patience. A good golf grip will make the game so much easier, which turns it into a lot of fun.

For a right handed golfer, as you’re looking down at your golf club, imagine your grip is a clock. As you look straight down the grip, it’s 12 o’clock, to the right its 1 o’clock, left is 11 o’clock. Grip the club with your left hand first, with all your fingers on the grip. Turn your left hand slightly to the right so you can see three knuckles on the back of your left hand and point your thumb slightly to the right. to 1 o’clock. This will feel awkward but trust me, as you grip it more and more it will become more comfortable.

When I teach golf lessons, I will use a magic marker and mark the third knuckle on the back of my student’s left hand so they see the mark as they look down the grip.

For left handed golfers: grip the club with your right hand’s fingers – never grip it in your palms. Move your right thumb off to the left a little with your right thumb pointing down to the 11 o’clock position. Basically grip with your left hand first, see three knuckles, then the right hand grips over the top.

Like I said, this will seem really weird at first. But as you golf more, it will become comfortable and as you practice with a good grip, good golf shots are on the way.

Have fun, and I will see you on the first tee.



Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach Calif. and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Course. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and also nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.