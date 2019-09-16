This two-day class, offered at no cost to Siskiyou businesses, will be held at the Weed Community Center, October 5 and 6, from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Small businesses can sign up at www.siskiyousbdc.org/calendar.

The Siskiyou Small Business Development Center will offer a two-day class for Siskiyou businesses that want to develop an online business strategy, set up an e-commerce store, and sell and market products online, a press release from the SBDC states.

This two-day class on Oct. 5 and 6 will show new and existing entrepreneurs how to sell their product or services, in today’s fast-paced digital world. “Start Your E-commerce Business in One Weekend”, led by Veronika Monnell, and made possible by the Siskiyou SBDC, offers rural businesses in Siskiyou County the opportunity to expand their reach.

This two-day class, offered at no cost to Siskiyou businesses, will be held at the Weed Community Center, October 5 and 6, from 9 a.m-5 p.m. Small businesses can sign up at www.siskiyousbdc.org/calendar.

The Siskiyou Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides support, resources and one-on-one business advising for start-ups and existing business.

About the SBDC

The Siskiyou SBDC offers several training events and workshops throughout the year to help strengthen small businesses in Siskiyou County. Over the past six months, the SBDC has served 61 clients, helped create 21 jobs, helped start 4 new businesses, and assisted clients with obtaining over $1.3 million in business loans. The Siskiyou Small Business Development Center is a program of Siskiyou Economic Development. To learn more, call (530) 842-1638 or visit www.siskiyousbdc.org.