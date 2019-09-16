Mason gets 4 years on evading count, 3 years on stolen vehicle charge

A felony warrant suspect arrested by Taft Police after a vehicle chase and foot search in August was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

Christopher Mason, 33, of Taft, arrested by police with the assistance of Kern County Sheriff's deputies shortly after he abandoned his car and fled on foot shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 11.

Police had been looking for Mason, who was wanted on several felony warrants, and spotted hime hear Olive street and 25 Hill.

Mason failed to yield for an enforcement stop and led officers on a short chase that ended in an alley on the 100 block of Stevens Street.

He ran from the car but was found a few blocks away.

In addition to the sentencing on the felony evading arrest charge, Mason was sentenced to 3 years in prison for a prior count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Mason pleaded no contest to both counts at a hearing on Aug. 16.

It wasn't specified if the sentences are concurrent or consecutive.

He was ordered to Wasco State Prison to begin serving his sentences.