Weed Elementary School’s Back to School Night started off with an amazing rigatoni dinner provided by the school’s awesome cafeteria ladies. Then everyone gathered in the gym, where Superintendent/Principal Alisa Cummings shared Weed Elementary School’s three goals for the year, which are supported in their LCAP.

The first goal is for students to be reading at grade level by third grade, said Cummings. Staff is working toward this goal with the adoption last year of “Success For All” reading program. This program is highly supported by paraprofessionals, who are in every kindergarten through third grade class and who individually tutor students in groups of two for 30 minutes a day, said Cummings.

The second goal is meeting students’ social and emotional needs, which is supported by counselor Arden Carr, who is on campus four days a week, Cummings explained.

The third goal is raising the attendance percentage from 93% to 95%. This goal is supported by weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly attendance incentives and the hiring of a School Resource Officer who helps support staff and parents in getting students to school and on time, Cummings said.

School Resource Officer Tim Green also talked to parents about safety and the school’s ALICE program. Parents then proceeded to classroom presentations.

Cummings called the evening “a huge success.” The winner of the $100 gift card drawing, sponsored by Cub Power, was Dean Huffman.