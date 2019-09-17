TCSD up 61 students over a year ago, TUHS has more than projected

Enrollment is up in both the Taft Union High School District and Taft City School District for the 2019-2020 school years.

For the most part, that's good news.

It means more funding for both districts, although it could also mean the TCSD is getting a bit crowded.

Taft City School District's enrollment has been on the increase for several years and it is up by more than 60.

Total enrollment for the TUHSD was 1,048 students as of Aug. 30.

That includes 978 at Taft Union High School and 70 at Buena Vista High School's regular and opportunity schools.

That's ahead of projections, Chief Business Official Josh Bryant told the Board of Trustees Monday night, and means a little extra revenue for the District that was not in the budget projections.

Under the state funding formula, the calculated average daily attendance is 971.76, higher than the July estimated of 962, Bryant said, and it reverses a trend of declining enrollment since the 2014-15 school year.

For the Taft City District, 2,386 students were enrolled as of Sept. 7, an increase of 61 students a year ago and up 3 from Aug. 30, according to Supt. Julie Graves monthly report.

That raised some concerns with the board about having enough room for all the students.

"We're pretty full," Graves said. "We're at capacity right now."

Elementary schools Parkview and Conley, with 12 regular classrooms and a special day class, have 328 and 300 students, and Jefferson and Taft Primary, which have eight regular classes plus an SDC, have 237 and 231.

Roosevelt, which all of the District's fourth and fifth graders has 521 students and Lincoln has a total of 769 sixth, seventh and eighth graders.