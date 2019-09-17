Options include digital video screen

Taft Union High School District Board of Trustees approved bid specifications for a new scoreboard for Martin Memorial Stadium.

The stadium had no scoreboard for the Aug. 30 football home opener against California City, and they had a small one at the south end of the stadium for the second home game on Sept. 6 against Tehachapi.

The old scoreboard was failing and District official said it was impossible to find replacement parts.

TUHS Athletic Director Robert Ramirez has proposed a plan to raise approximately $144,000 through donations, sponsorship and advertising, to fund a new digital scoreboard with a video screen.

Specifications for the new scoreboard call for an LED digital display screen of at least 11 to 12 feet high and 20 to 22 feet wide.

Options for the bid package include a video replay system plus advertising panels and a truss for the TUHS logo.

Once bids are received and, if one is selected, it would take an additional six to eight weeks to get a new scoreboard delivered and installed.

Ramirez' proposal calls for the scoreboard to be financed over a seven-year term at 3.159% interest.

TUHSD Board President Paul Linder said how the scoreboard will be funded hasn't been decided.

The old scoreboard, at least 20 years old, was removed. It was failing, and the District could not find replacement parts.