Suspects arrested near Maricopa with 2,000 lbs of copper wire, detectives say

Two men have been charged with possession of a large amount of stolen copper wire and are accused of running an illegal recycling business on the Westside

On September 13, Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Rural Crime Investigation Unit and deputies from the Taft Substation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Highway 166 and Short Road. The vehicle was occupied by 53-year-old Daniel Bravo Avendano and 68-year-old Francisco Gomez of Los Angeles.

Rural Crime Investigation Unit detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and said investigators located approximately 2,000 pounds of copper wire along with various other metals.

Avendano and Gomez were operating an illegal mobile recycling business in the Taft, Maricopa, and Cuyama areas, the RCIU said in a news release.

Much of the copper wire and other metals were believed to be stolen. Avendano and Gomez were placed under arrest receiving stolen metals.

Gomez was also arrested for a felony warrant.