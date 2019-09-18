On the 4th of September 2019, Shirley Ann Eshelman-Perez AKA Nanny went home to be with the Lord. Shirley was born on the 31st of October 1970 to Lawrence and Millie Eshelman (Ferran).

Shirley lived her entire life helping others, and selflessly attending to those in their times of need. Luis Perez ( the love of her life), her children, and grand babies were her inspiration and strength. Shirley loved her children and grandchildren fiercely, in her mind, they could do no wrong. Shirley's friends and family meant the world to her, and they knew full well that having Shirley in your corner was a good idea. Shirley wound not want us to drown ourselves in sorrow but to celebrate her life, how she lived, and the joy she gave to us. We can take comfort in knowing we will see our beloved Shirley again.

Shirley is survived by her father Lawrence Eshelman; mother Millie Ferran; loving husband Luis Perez; Daughter Amber Eshelman; Son Ivan Chirinos; Daughters Bryanna Striff and Katherine Neild. Sisters Erica Phillips; Arlene Eshelman; Mary Nehls; and Ashley Thomas, brothers Lawrence Eshelman and Matthew Eshelman. grandchildren Kyla Serna; Porter Striff and Everly Nield. As well as Numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Shirley preceded in death by both grandparents Freda and Elmer Gates as well as step father Robert Ferran

A celebration of life will be held at the Bethel Baptist Church on Friday September 20 2019 at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the GoFundMe account set up in Shirley's name.