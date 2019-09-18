The topic of short term rentals, such as vacation rentals and Airbnbs within city limits was discussed at length on Thursday, as council members grappled with whether or not there should be an ordinance to regulate them.

Weed City Council discussed vacation rentals, food trucks, and the challenges of running the library during its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The meeting began with a proclamation honoring Dr. Harvey Sternberg on his retirement, which is effective at the end of the month.

Sternberg has been assisting citizens of Weed medically for 35 years. According to the proclamation, Sternberg graduated with his degree in 1979 and made his way to Weed to set up a practice in the city.

During open comment, Sternberg thanked the city for the honor. “It has been my greatest pleasure serving the people of Weed,” he said.

Short term rentals

The topic of short term rentals, such as vacation rentals and Airbnbs within city limits was discussed at length on Thursday, as council members grappled with whether or not there should be an ordinance to regulate them.

While there have only been a few complaints to the Weed Police Department regarding renters of Airbnbs, there are concerns regarding short term tenants obeying the law. Issues such as large groups celebrating late into the night, walking around after dark and alarming neighboring dogs have been brought to the department, and WPD Sergeant Justin Mayberry said all the issues have been dealt with as normal nuisances.

The major concern, however, is the fact that the three known Airbnbs/short term rentals in the city may soon become six or seven, as new property owners are considering listing rentals.

In the standard rental process through a vacation rental site such as Vacation Rental By Owner (better known simply as VRBO) owners of the homes leave rules for each inhabitant, including garbage times and special instructions for any home equipment. Airbnbs do this as well, but it is not necessarily required as part of the listing process.

The city council was advised on Thursday by City Manager Ron Stock and City Attorney Bob Winston to consider adopting an ordinance, so the city can ensure that short term rentals are inhabitable, up to code, and also in the correct zone for the levels of potential noise. Properties must also be capable of hosting large groups comfortably.

Food trucks

The council also discussed a potential ordinance regarding food trucks, and what technically classifies a food truck as such.

It was determined that there would need to be further discussion on the topic, using health department codes and updates, as well as permits to decide what would constitute a food truck and where they can congregate in Weed.

Library

At the Aug. 8 meeting, multiple people spoke on behalf of the Friends of the Library regarding a lack of book funding.

Stock said he brought these concerns to Supervisor Michael Kobseff, who spoke to the county librarian, who said the perception of a lack of funding was not necessarily accurate.

Stock said there has been a slight funding reduction, but there has been an increase in funding over the last four years.

Weed’s senior librarian, who could not attend the previous special meeting, did confirm with Stock that the Weed Library is still buying books, but “just not as many.”

Stock said that after a discussion with the Friends of the Library, it was noted that it’s difficult to run the library on their own.

The Friends suggested the city hire an outside consultant to do so, like the Mount Shasta branch library does.

After discussion, the council voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with the county regarding the Weed Library and its operation.

Next meeting

Weed City Council meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month in council chambers, located at 550 Main Street, Weed.

Agendas are posted on the city’s website, www.ci.weed.ca.us/