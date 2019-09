Pan of rolls costs $10 on Oct.17

Alpha House is hosting the annual Hodel Cinnamon Rolls fundraiser on Oct. 17 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.. The event will take place at Cavalry Temple Church on 630 Kern St. Taft, CA.

Each pan of cinnamon rolls is $10. For more information call (661) 763-4357.