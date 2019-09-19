This is the first in multi-part series about the Yreka Courthouse gold heist, in which two men stole $1.2 million of historic gold nuggets – and broke the heart of the Siskiyou County community – in 2012.

On the morning of February 1, 2012, before the general public began entering the Siskiyou County courthouse in Yreka, California, County Maintenance Supervisor Billy McCully and two others entered the building on their way to work. Once inside, they were shocked to discover that the gold display, located in the front entryway, had been severely compromised. For decades the display had proudly displayed a fortune in gold discovered in the hills, mountains, rivers and streams of Siskiyou County since the 1850s. They saw that a hole had been smashed in one of the glass panels of the display large enough for a man to put his arm through, and that a significant portion of the contents of the display was gone!

History of the gold display

Yreka is a small, rural town in Northern California with a population of approximately 7,700 people. It is surrounded by forests, lakes, rivers, and mountains, dominated by Mount Shasta towering to an elevation of 14,180 feet about thirty-five miles to the south. Yreka is the county seat of Siskiyou County, the fifth-largest county by area in California, but with a population of only about 45,000 people.

The town has a colorful history, and began its existence in March, 1851, when Abraham Thompson, a mule train packer, discovered gold while traveling along the Siskiyou Trail from Southern Oregon. He found flakes of gold in the grass near where his mule was feeding. The word rapidly spread of Thompson’s discovery, and within two months some 2,000 miners showed up to seek their fortunes, creating a boom-town that caused poet-writer Joaquin Miller, a colorful character in his own right, to describe Yreka in 1853 to 1854 as a bustling place with “… a tide of people up and down and across other streets, as strong as if a city on the East Coast.”

The settlement was originally known as “Thompson’s Dry Diggins,” but was soon re-named Yreka. There are at least two theories as to how the town got its name.

Many people believe the name comes from a word in the language of the Shasta Tribe meaning “north mountain” or “white mountain.”

Probably less accurate but more colorful was Mark Twain’s version: “(Bret) Harte had arrived in California in the fifties, twenty-three or twenty-four years old, and had wandered up into the surface diggings of the camp at Yreka, a place which had acquired its mysterious name – when in its first days it much needed a name – through an accident. There was a bakeshop with a canvas sign which had not yet been put up but had been painted and stretched to dry in such a way that the word BAKERY, all but the B, showed through and was reversed. A stranger read it wrong end first, YREKA, and supposed that that was the name of the camp. The campers were satisfied with it and adopted it.”

Mark Twain was a satirist, and often his historical accounts were less than accurate. But Twain’s version, that the town’s name was based on a palindrome of the word bakery, makes a great story.

Although the gold rush that resulted from Abraham Thompson’s discovery was fairly brief, it was intense, and much gold was extracted by various means. Gold mining continues to this day to be a big deal, primarily along the Klamath River and its tributaries. It is mostly recreational, but commercial gold mining operations have come and gone over the years since the mid-1850s, depending on the price of gold.

We associate Yreka and Siskiyou County with many wonders in addition to gold mining. Recreational opportunities abound with our forests, mountains, rivers, streams, and lakes. Timber and agriculture have always been important to our economy and culture. But gold mining captures the very essence of what Yreka is all about. This is evident everywhere you look. The primary east/west downtown street is Miner Street. The Yreka High School sports teams are the Miners. The local Best Western hotel is the Miner’s Inn. The great Ralph Starritt sculpture of a miner and his mule greets people exiting the center I-5 freeway offramp into town. Every year the town and Chamber of Commerce sponsor “Gold Rush Days,” on Miner Street, billed as an “old west festival honoring our Gold Rush heritage,” complete with gun-fight reenactments, beer garden, pony rides, vendors, and food.

This is why the gold theft from the courthouse and from the people of Siskiyou County is so tragic. It’s bad enough that the appraised value of the stolen gold and other items was $1,257,500. The value of the loss to our citizens is many times that. And the punishment that the perpetrators received was inadequate, and out of proportion to the crime.

The gold display had existed and been a work in progress for decades. At one time it was reportedly the largest gold display in the continental United States and was exhibited at the 1938 World’s Fair in San Francisco.

The gold was beautifully housed in a glass case near the front entrance door of the courthouse, where it could be viewed and admired by anyone entering the building. It contained gold in many forms: nuggets, flakes, dust, and jewelry. Some of the gold had been purchased by the county government over the years, but much had been contributed or placed on “permanent loan” for the county to display. One of the contributors was my good friend, Virgil Nesbitt. Virgil died July 18, 2011, at age 91, a few months before the theft of his gold occurred in the early morning of Feb. 1, 2012. If he was up there, looking down, he would have been horrified at what was occurring. Later, though, he might have smiled at least a little, because one of his gifts to the gold display, a gold Waltham watch, a wedding gift from his father, George Nesbitt, a gold miner, to his mother, Belle Nesbitt, became an important clue leading to the arrest of the thieves. More on that later.

The theft in the wee hours of February 1, 2012 wasn’t the first attempt to steal the gold. In 1979 Harold Arthur Bates gave it a try, with an unsatisfactory result (for him). What follows is an excerpt from a decision of the Court of Appeal of California, Third District, December 17, 1980, People v. Bates (113 Cal. App.3d 481), written by Presiding Justice Robert K. Puglia. Justice Puglia was a law school classmate and friend of Judge James Kleaver. Judge Kleaver was my predecessor as Siskiyou County Superior Court judge. I had met and talked to Justice Puglia on several occasions, mostly conferences, and also when he attended Judge Kleaver’s retirement ceremony. Justice Puglia wrote:

“On November 1, 1979, in the early morning hours, Yreka Police Officer Ronald Quigley responded to a silent alarm that had been triggered at the Siskiyou County courthouse. He heard the sound of pounding from within and spotted defendant inside the building at the display case which contained specimens of the county’s gold nugget collection. Quigley saw tools in defendant’s hands and observed him pull a sack from beneath his shirt. The pounding continued followed by the sound of breaking glass. Officers responding to Quigley’s call for assistance soon surrounded the courthouse.”

“Defendant departed through the back door and was pursued by officers on foot. Following a chase lasting three to four minutes, defendant was apprehended in the vicinity of the courthouse. As he fled, defendant dropped a pair of bolt cutters, a glove and a sack containing gold nuggets. All of the stolen gold was immediately recovered. Expert testimony established its value to be in excess of $100,000.”

The value of the gold probably was much more than $100,000, but exceeding $100,000 was all that the prosecution needed to prove. The defendant in the 1979 theft was sentenced to the middle term of two years with a two-year consecutive enhancement due to the value of the stolen property exceeding $100,000.00, for a total term of four years in state prison. The defendant’s appeal of the two-year enhancement was denied by the Appellate Court. Justice Puglia, a master with words, described it as follows:

“Defendant argues that the taking of the gold was of a duration so brief that it constituted nothing more than a temporary dispossession of the county’s property and was not, therefore, a ‘loss’ within the meaning of (the enhancement statute). Unabashed by the paradox, defendant now seeks to benefit from the very police effectiveness which he earlier did his utmost to frustrate, albeit unsuccessfully.”

The sentence seems just, especially since the gold was recovered. Unfortunately, some 33 years later, when Mr. David Dean Johnson and Mr. Scott Wayne Bailey clumsily but effectively stole $1,257,500 worth of gold from the people of Siskiyou County, the scales of justice didn’t work so well.