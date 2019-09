Suspicious person, animal control calls

6:53 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

7:10 Animal Control

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:41 Suspicious Person

Occurred on McKinley St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:10 Animal Control

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:11 Animal Control

Occurred on Adkisson Wy. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Completed.

1:13 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Woodrow St. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:58 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft.Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

3:03 Suspicious Person

Occurred on Suzanne Ln. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

4:02 Animal Control

Occurred at Lincoln Jr High School on Sixth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

4:47 Civil Matter

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

9:56 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:09 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:15 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Front St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:38 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:45 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Irene St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:25 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Buchanan St. Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:03 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:03 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:07 Suspicious Circumstances

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

4:52 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity Lassen Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:18 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.