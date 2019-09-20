He will be sentenced Oct. 17

The Taft man accused of stealing bee hives from area farms pleaded no contest to one count of grand theft at a pretrial hearing Friday, according to the Kern County Superior Court website.

Jose Martinez Jr., 36, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17.

He remains in custody and has been held on $20,000 bail since his arrest by Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes detectives on Sept. 10.

Detectives made the arrest as they were following up on video and photographs of a possible suspect in numerous thefts of bee hives in the area.

That led them to a house on Philippine Street where they located Martinez and items related to the thefts, a news release said.