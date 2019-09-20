Accident happened near Shandon. Turner's Kern County Fair performance caneled

A member of country/gospel singer Josh Turner's road crew was killed and seven other men injured in a bus accident on Highway 46 near Shandon Road Wednesday night.

Turner and his band were on a separate bus.

He had just performed a concert in Paso Robles.

Turner was scheduled to appear at the Kern County Fair on Monday but has called off the rest of his tour and his Kern Counbty perfmance is canceled

The site is about a 20 minute drive east of Paso Robles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the bus was eastbound on Highway 46 just west of Shandon about 11:40 p.m. when for an unknown reason the driver allowed the bus to leave the roadway.

The bus continued along the dirt shoulder through a barbed wire fence and dense vegetation for approximately 200 yards before driving off an approximate 50 foot cliff, and the front of the bus crashed into a dry river bed. Two occupants of the bus were ejected, the CHP said, and one of them was killed.

The man who died has been identified by various media sources as David Turner, 64. he is no relation to Josh turner, and is the sound engineer.

The other occupants of the bus were all injured. Two had major injuries and five others had injuries described as moderate by Calfire.

Five ambulances and several helicopters were dispatched to the crash to transport victims to hospitals and trauma centers around the region.

Sanluisobispo.com reported the driver of the bus, was 39-year-old Bradley Dratnol, was taken to a medical center in Fresno for treatment.

The other victims were identified as Carl Hardin, Justin Lambert Jed Downing, Richard Lazarus, James Mayo and John Dauphniee.