Two warrants, plus indecent exposure and littering

7:39 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Adkisson Wy, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:47 Animal Control

Occurred at Coopers True Value Home Center on Ninth St. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:19 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Cougar Corner Bookstore on Finley Dr. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:07 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:19 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:06 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft City Hall on E. Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:14 False Alarms

Occurred on Shasta St. Disposition: False Alarm.

2:44 Animal Control

Occurred at E. Kern St/Hwy 119. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:09 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Car Quest Auto on Sixth St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

3:15 Traffic Accident - Private Property

Occurred at McDonalds on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

3:22 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:56 Indecent exposure

Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:20 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:25 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Warren St. . Disposition: Completed.

4:51 Littering

Occurred at Skate Park on Cascade Pl. .Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

8:29 Disturbing the Peace 1909190025

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:03 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Taft Transit Center on Supply Rw. Disposition: Completed.

11:03 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Basic School Rd/Copus Rd. Disposition: Outside Assist.

1:24 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:37 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:06 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/A St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

5:07 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Ot's Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:50 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Lassen Av, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.