Miner Street came alive on Friday, Sept. 13 as painted models were on display in downtown storefronts and Liberty Arts presented their newest collection, “Cuba!”

“Cuba!” was a well attended opening reception that included art lovers and members of the Siskiyou County art community. Attendees enjoyed free drinks, snacks, and “Djembe Caliente” on the patio.

Mark Comon, the curator of “Cuba!” scouts exciting photo locations to preview and present to participating photographers. The photographs in the exhibit are a culmination of the group’s third and fourth trips to Cuba.

Guest artist Rich Diltz, as well as internationally known artist Craig Tracy, Natalie Fletcher and Alison Kenyon, both of the Netflix show “Skin Wars,” were present to show off their award winning body painting skills to hundreds of interested on lookers.

Evolve Salon hosted body paint artists Craig Tracy and “Skin Wars” season 1 winner Natalie Fletcher. Season 3 runner up Alison Kenyon was painting at Bella Art Works. Both Fletcher and Tracy were painting models in tandem while answering questions from fans. All three painters were eager to answer any technical questions that the crowds had, and were open to discuss their influences behind the pieces they were working on for the event. They also were more than happy to pose for photo opportunities with fans and art appreciators.

Each model was painted to either blend in or compliment an accompanying backdrop. Artist Rich Diltz was the painter in the Miner Street Art House, and was one of the few painters who participated in a free paint, without a backdrop.

On lookers were able to watch in house or through shop windows, and could get an up close look at each painter and all of their intricate details.

The next Art Hops event will be held on Friday, Oct. 25. “Poe Boy” celebrates the brilliance of Edgar Allen Poe, whether it be through painting, fashion, writing, poetry, cooking, or performance art. There will also be a fashion show and a pumpkin carving contest.

For information regarding the Art Hops, contact host Shoppe Serendipity at (530) 598-0075.