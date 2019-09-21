Daniel Bonte and Truxton Mile will perform at kickoff event for Oildorado 2020

Tickets for Taft Oildorado’s Countdown to 2020 Concert are on sale and selling quick.

On Saturday, October 12, 2019, Daniel Bonte and Truxton Mile will perform on the stage near 5th & North Streets to kick-off the countdown to Oildorado.



This outdoor concert will be held adjacent to the Oildorado Headquarters Store, and will include the Sheriff’s Posse, and Wooden Nickel gang, who are rumored to be ready for a shoot-out. The community is invited to attend. There will be food, drinks, and alcohol available for purchase inside the concert area.

VIP ticket packages are almost sold out. General admission and VIP tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com, search Oildorado. Prices start at $15 and additional information can be found on the site.

Oildorado is a 10-day festival, held in Taft, CA, dedicated to celebrating the rich oil industry on the Westside of Kern County. Oildorado is held every 5 years and will take place from October 9-18, 2020. The all-volunteer board of directors is working on events and activities for the upcoming celebration, which includes many favorites such as the civic luncheon, Maid of Petroleum contest, grand parade, Whiskerino and Tessie Garratt contests, hot air balloons, vendor fair, melodrama, carnival, and oil field skills competition.

For more information about Oildorado, you can contact the President, Shannon Miller at 661-765-2165 or shannon.taftchamber@gmail.com.