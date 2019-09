Officers make DUI arrest

8:14 Found Property Report

Officer initiated activity at Rails To Trails/Second St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

8:29 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Tenth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:26 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:35 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:53 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:33 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lincoln Jr High School, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:47 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

2:58 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Jefferson St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

4:01 Civil Matter

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

5:04 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Irene St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:49 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

6:17 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

7:50 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:08 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St, Ford City. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:18 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Warren St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:21 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:52 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:00 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:11 DUI, no accident

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St/Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:26 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Center St. Disposition: Completed.

11:38 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Main St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:20 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.) S. alley. Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:30 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Hillard St/Sunset Ln, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:27 Assist other Departments

Occurred on E St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Outside Assist.