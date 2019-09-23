At the opening reception a welcome was given by SAA President Bea Duran-Whiteman, and art show co-chairs Anne McTavish and Karen Copsey introduced this year’s show judge, Mr. Chuck Prudhomme of Redding.

The Siskiyou Arts Association 62nd annual art show was held recently at the Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum.

At the opening reception a welcome was given by SAA President Bea Duran-Whiteman, and art show co-chairs Anne McTavish and Karen Copsey introduced this year’s show judge, Mr. Chuck Prudhomme of Redding.

In his remarks to the visitors at the reception, Mr. Prudhomme commented on the diversity and quality of the art and complimented the organization on a beautiful and interesting exhibit of member’s works.

This year’s winning artists and categories were: Three Dimensional: 1st Mary Carpelan. Acrylic: 1st Suzanne Mamedalin, 2nd Mary Del Carlo, 3rd Donna Wolfe, honorable mention, Suzanne Mamedalin, Lee Weber, and Barbara Soule. Drawing: 1st: Kathleen Langford, 2nd: Neil Jacobs, honorable mention: Neil Jacobs. Mixed Medium: 1st Barbara Soule, 2nd Sherry Ackerman, 3rd Ann Jensen, honorable mention, Linda Richter, Betty Swartz, and Sherry Ackerman. Oil: 1st Karen Copsey, 2nd Trinity Holsworth, 3rd Anne McTavish, honorable mention: Darlene Ball. Pastel: 1st Carol Wilder, 2nd Cara Morgan, honorable mention Carol Wilder and Betsey Shuteroff. Printmaking: 1st Caitlin Dunbreak, 2nd Ernie Wasson, honorable mention Caitlin Dunbreak. Watermedia: 1st: Loree Dieckmann, 2nd: Suzanne Burch, 3rd: Bea Duran-Whiteman, honorable mention Loree Dieckmann, Suzanne Burch, and Linda Richter.

Special Merit Awards

Best of Show: “Bleeding Hearts and Forget-Me-Nots,” acrylic, by Donna Wolfe, Best Landscape: “Genesis,” pastel, by Carol Wilder, Best Portrait/Figurative: “Half a Century Ago,” by Joy Price, Best Still Life: “Bleeding Hearts and Forget-Me-Nots” acrylic, by Donna Wolfe, Best Animal: “A Toy and His Boy,” by Karen Copsey, Best Abstract: “In the Wind,” by Caitlin Dunbreak and Best Siskiyou Scene: “Mt. Shasta # 2,” by Loree Dieckmann.

In addition to the art awards, the recipient of the Annual Art Scholarship was announced by scholarship chairperson Betty Swartz. This year’s recipient of a $750 award is Alex Budesa, who attended COS and recently transferred to Humboldt State University, where he will major in art with the goal of becoming an art teacher.

The scholarship funding comes from many generous donations throughout the year and is further aided by the silent auction of member’s original art which is held each year during this art show. The silent auction this year raised over $1,400 for the scholarship.

During the weeks of the exhibit more than 800 people visited the art show of some 55 pieces of original work by 31 local artists.

For further information about the SAA and art show pictures visit the website www.siskiyouartists.com