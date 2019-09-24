Nine other counts dropped against man who was subject of long manhunt, struggle with police and police dog

A Taft man charged in connection with a home-invasion robbery, kidnapping and carjacking in a 2018 case that led to a month-long manhunt and his eventual capture has taken a plea deal.

Eduardo Alcantar-Lopez entered a plea of no contest to one count of carjacking and nine other counts were dismissed in Kern County Superior Court.

Charges of burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, threatening with intent to terrorize, resisting arrest, kidnapping during a carjacking, kidnapping to commit robbery and preventing or dissuading a witness from testifying were dismissed.

Terms of the plea agreement were not disclosed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17.

All counts were dismissed against a codefendant, Jose DeJesus Mota, according to court records.

Alcantar-Lopez and Mota were charged in connection with an attack on a Taft man in his home on May 18, 2018.

The defendants were accused of breaking into the man's home while he slept, assaulting him then forcing him to drive to a nearby bank where they told him to take money from his account.

The victim instead told bank workers, who called police.

Both defendants fled as police arrived. Mota was captured a short distance later.

Alcantar-Lopez was caught a couple of days later.

He later skipped bail and avoided capture until late Feb.09.

Taft Police, acting on a tip, tried to detain several people in a car at a convenience store on the 900 block of Kern Street.

But one man, later identified as Alcantar-Lopez, fled and ran into the west Kern Water District facility on the 800 block of Kern Street.

He was captured after an hour long search by Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies assisted by a police dog and helicopter.

Alcantar-Lopez struggled with police and the dog and still faces charges of resisting arrest and a felony count of injuring a police dog.

He has pleaded not guilty to those counts and is scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 30.