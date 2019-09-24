There will be a Blessing of the Animals on Friday, October 4, at 5:00 P.M. at Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church, 633 W. Las Flores Avenue. The Blessing will take place outdoors in the grassy area behind the church. Pastor Ralph Mueller of Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church will conduct the service. Also participating will be Deacon Sean Jones of Grace Lutheran Church. Humane Society volunteers will be on hand to assist with the animals.

This service is a commemoration of the life and ministry of St. Francis of Assisi, who entered eternal life on October 4, 1226. It was he who regularly reminded us, by his life, of the unity of all creation in God’s love. He reminded us too that all God’s creatures deserve our respect and love.

For this Blessing of the Animals, all dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. Any other pets must also be under the control of the owner at all times. This event is open to all who want to have their animal friends blessed by the pastors. For further information please call Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church at 760- 375- 2214 or the Humane Society message phone at 760-876-0533.