Residents of Dunsmuir are encouraged to attend to hear detailed information about wildfire evacuation procedures, Interstate 5 construction updates, public safety power shutoffs, emergency alerts and local resident preparedness for emergencies.

The City of Dunsmuir Disaster Planning Advisory Committee and the Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department are hosting a community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunsmuir Community Center Building at the ballpark.

The meeting is designed to help Dunsmuir residents prepare their family, home, and neighborhood for emergencies, especially while we are still in the wildland fire season.

“The more prepared all of us are as a community, the better we can respond when condition exist for a possible catastrophic fire or other emergency in our area,” said Dunsmuir Disaster Planning Advisory Committee chairperson Lynda Scheben.

Residents will also learn about medical preparedness and how to sign up for emergency alerts, create a “go bag” or evacuation kit and make a plan to leave rapidly with family and neighbors.

The agencies participating and presenting information include the Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services, Pacific Power, California Highway Patrol Mount Shasta Area, Caltrans District 2 and JF Shea, USFS Shasta Trinity National Forest-McCloud Ranger District, and Dignity Health-Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta Emergency Response Team.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to meet and learn from our knowledgeable and dedicated experts in the area. They are committed to keeping our communities safe during emergencies, but residents can help by being prepared,” Scheben said.