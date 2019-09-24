The next Ridgecrest Republican Women luncheon (including men as Associate Members), with Robert Obergfell as speaker on disaster preparedness, is open to the public. It will be held on Friday Sept 27 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm in the banquet room of Casey’s Steak and BBQ, 1337 N China Lake Blvd. Cost is $18 for members and $20 for non-members. Please send your reservation to President Monique Vanzee at 760-608-9284 and leave a message, or email her at ml.vanzee@gmail.com. The club says, "Please come even if you cannot plan ahead to make a reservation, we will fit you in."