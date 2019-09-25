Shannon Grove conducted live auction at Casablanca-themed event

Adults with developmental disabilities who are learning independent living skills in Taft College’s Transition to Independent Living (TIL) Program gained needed resources from funds raised at the newly-revamped, movie-themed “Casablanca Casino Night” held Sept. 7 at the West Side Recreation & Park District gym in Taft, California. The well-attended event raised about $47,000 after covering expenditures.

Director Aaron Markovits of the TIL Program at Taft College stated, “Most of the monies raised will fund vocational training scholarships for low-income TIL students. The vocational training includes wages and a vocational assessment for every TIL student who receives a scholarship.”

Current TIL Student Sarah Malzhan addressed and greatly moved the crowd directly, “My life is forever changed because my parents encouraged me to participate in this special Taft College program.” Markovits continued, “Taft College’s TIL Program changes lives for students just like Sarah. We are grateful to be able to help more students with these new funds.”

A bus chartered from Bakersfield to Taft safely transported guests highly anticipating a night filled with fun, games, and auctions.

Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and a catered buffet dinner began service at 6:00 p.m. Music played by the Taft Union High School Jazz Band and libations flowed at the blackjack and poker tables until almost midnight. KERO 23 Morning Show Anchor Alyssa Flores professionally emceed the entire night of festivities.

Competitive bids were taken on coveted items through both silent and live auctions. Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) brought down the house as celebrity

live auctioneer.

“Taft College’s Independent Living Program provides critical services to

our community. The skills taught in this program are necessary to help members of our developmentally disabled community lead full and productive lives. It has been an honor to fight for this community in the Legislature, and I was excited to participate in an event that raised money for such a worthy cause,” said Senator Grove.

Taft College and Taft College’s Transition to Independent Living (TIL) Program would like to offer heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and/or donated, valued businesses, the community at large, Senator Shannon Grove, KERO 23 Morning Show Anchor Alyssa Flores, as well as the cities of Taft and Bakersfield, for making “Casablanca Casino Night” possible. Plans are already in motion to bring back the event again next year.



