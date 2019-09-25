Let's talk about Bigfoot. Anyone who knows (or reads) Daily Independent columnist Monica Lorenz knows she is obsessed with the legendary creature. Her original play "Close Encounters of the Hairy Kind" was written in honor of of the big guy and will have its world premiere this weekend as part of Ridge Writers Weird Weekend 2019.

"Close Encounters of the Hairy Kind," performing Sept. 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Ridgecrest Presbyterian Church marks Monica's directorial debut. Tickets are $20 and include a camp meal to help the audience feel the realism -- the play has to do with a group of campers looking for Bigfoot and sharing stories. I for one can't wait.

In honor of this weirdness then, I offer a few observations on the weird legends that populate our desert. This is not exactly Bigfoot territory, but the desert has legends of its own.

When I left this area for college, I couldn't wait to get away. As my home town, I thought it was boring and beneath notice -- a pretty common reaction for an 18-year-old. Imagine my surprise when I discovered that people in Southern California were fascinated with the place.

I remember attending a college party when a guy cornered me with a gleam in his eye, demanding to know the stories about "what really goes on out there in the desert," meaning I guess secret information about aliens. I had no idea, so I wasn't much help.

To this day, I still have never seen an alien or a UFO, although one family member tells me they have. I have never actually seen a rattlesnake in the wild, so maybe I just don't get out enough.

Other legends involve the so-called Santa Ana winds, which -- rumor has it -- originate from a hell-mouth somewhere in the desert. People in Southern California swear by this idea, at least so far as genuinely believing the winds make people do strange things. This idea was immortalized in Raymond Chandler's classic noir short story "Red Wind."

The desert may not be home to Bigfoot, but we have our own legendary local monster in the form of Charles Manson. In between orchestrating an unspecified number of horrific murders, Manson and his gang traveled pretty freely between Ridgecrest, Trona, Death Valley and other desert locales. Barker Ranch in Death Valley was a particularly notorious "family" hangout.

Grisly desert legends have the Manson Family burying more victims in unknown desert graves. The desert also played a role in Manson's unhinged philosophies which reportedly inspired his evil deeds, at least in a movie I recently watched. As with the Santa Ana wind stories, Manson was also convinced there was a doorway to heaven or hell out here somewhere, where he and the family would escape after the "Helter Skelter" murders sent society into bedlam. Or something like that. In the movie, even his followers seemed confused. But then Manson was never noted for his logic.

Interestingly, Manson resembles Bigfoot in an important way. Desert lore is replete with "Manson sightings." I have interviewed people who claim to have interacted with Manson and his family in Trona and even in Ridgecrest. I have heard rumors of where they hung out and conversations people supposedly had with family members or even with Manson himself -- who was apparently as weird as you can imagine.

Scarier still, many of these Manson tales are likely "historically accurate." Something which, sadly, cannot be said about Bigfoot sightings at this point.

Sorry, Monica. Keep the faith. That may change someday.

