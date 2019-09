Warrant arrests, theft investigation, loitering report

6:50 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred on Main St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

11:22 Loitering, About Schools

Occurred on Main St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:00 Theft under $50

Occurred at Victorian Travel Agency on Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

3:18 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: Unfounded.

5:47 Threatened Offense

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

6:32 Medical Aid 1909240013

Occurred on Shasta St. . Disposition: Assisted.

8:04 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Completed.

9:10 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:28 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Lassen Av, Taft.Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:03 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:43 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:19 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:20 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:20 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft Community Garden, Ninth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:33 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity Lassen Av, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:53 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity N. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:54 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:51 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Rails To Trails/Sixth St. Disposition: Completed.

6:12 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Kern St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Unfounded.