Oct. 4 event includes dinner and a raffle

On October 4, at 205 South 10th St. (the Taft Moose Lodge), ARC-Taft is hosting “Festi-Fall”, a crafts and vendor event with a raffle and dinner from 6-9 p.m.

Drawing tickets will be sold ($1 for a ticket or $5 for 6 tickets) for items donated by the vendors. There will be a baked potato bar and salad bar, costing $8. The meal will include a large potato and salad served between 6-8 p.m. Vendors that are interested in being apart of the event can call (661) 623-1911.