Hello again Siskiyou County, from the community of Horse Creek, home of the Gap Fire of 2016. It would take this entire page to respond to the lies told by Forest Supervisor Patricia Grantham as she replied to comments made at the three year anniversary meeting of the fire, which by the way, was an advertised public meeting. The F.S. was not intentionally left out.

As we stated, the fire was not reported by us, but was spotted by many people, including Croman Corp. It's the mandatory duty of the Lake Mountain or Collins Baldy Lookouts to do that, but whoever was on duty was negligent to say the least, and didn't report it until 2 hours and 14 minutes later. That information is from FS records. We've asked for the lookout's records, but they're just one on a list of many that have been withheld.

The main issue is the fact that the fire was contained, and that a firing operation was performed that destroyed our community. Does FS not realize that this community has friends, neighbors and family members who work for the Forest Service and Cal Fire? Do they think we don't know everything about the firing operation? There were numerous witnesses and hundreds who know the entire story. We’re tired of being patronized and treated like simpletons who couldn't possibly know what happened.

We know there are many of you out there who have a conscience and know about the cause of the fire as well as the firing operation. We’re pleading with you to come forward. Our Congressman’s office is waiting for you to call and tell what you know. They have assured us you may remain anonymous, or give a fictitious name. Please help us. You'll be speaking or writing to Erin.

Office: (530) 223-5898

Fax: (530) 223-5897

Cell: (530) 515-7135

We'll discuss yet another issue next week.

Mary Ann Hartshorn

Horse Creek