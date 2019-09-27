We are voting for Elizabeth Betancourt for State Assembly

District 1.

The possibility of a husband/ wife duo of Mr. and Mrs. Dahle making legislative decisions for nine counties is not good representation. Furthermore, Elizabeth Betancourt is clearly the better qualified candidate, having a broad depth of experience and understanding of the issues facing our region.

A native of rural California, Elizabeth is a local farmer, small business owner and rural advocate. She has worked nearly 20 years in resource management for all levels of government and the private sector. She has seen the challenges faced by our communities dealing with the changing economy, mismanaged landscapes, global economic pressures and rural infrastructure funding.

In deciding who to vote for it is important to look beyond name recognition, family affiliation and big campaign signs.

Visit her website betancourtforassembly.com and for even more information, go to anewscafe.com for an impressive in-depth interview with Elizabeth Betancourt.

Check out the candidates, the experience, qualifications, values and vision of Elizabeth Betancourt are exceptional.

We need and deserve a fresh and knowledgeable voice in

Sacramento.

Betsey and David Shuteroff

Yreka