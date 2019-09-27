Seniors Nakiha Davis and Madi Ragan were named homecoming king and queen Friday night at the Yreka High School’s 2019 Homecoming coronation ceremony.

Seniors Nakiha Davis and Madi Ragan were named homecoming king and queen Friday night at the Yreka High School’s 2019 Homecoming coronation ceremony. The event took place during halftime of the varsity football game against Henley.

During the ceremony, announcer Eric Seiler who is also the Performing Arts Director at YHS, read a little bit about each prince and princess.

When Davis was asked the quote means that the most to him and why, he replied, “Life is like a sandwich, no matter which way you flip it, the bread comes first.”

When asked who his role model is, Davis replied, “his parents, because they work hard.”

He was escorted by his mom, Jeri Davis

After graduating from high school, Davis said that he wants to become an air traffic controller.

Ragan was escorted by her parents, Leora and Trevor Ragan and her sister, Isabella.

Ragain said the quote that resonates with her is “Find people that love you and love them back.”

Her role model is her youngest sister Isabella, because she aspires “to be as funny as her.”

After high school, Ragan said she said her plan is “Going to college ... where it is warm.”

The 2019 YHS Homecoming princesses were Abigael Alvarez, Mary Hall, Alisha McFall, Lauren Bibb, and Ragan.

The 2019 princes were Skyler Lane, Kobe Green, Quincy Williams, Jake Peterson, Noah Hanna, and Davis.

The 2019 Foreign Exchange Princess was Andrea Gonzalez from Spain, and the Foreign Exchange Prince was Carmelo Presti from Italy.