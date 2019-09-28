Mark Adrian Connelly, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 71 in Laredo, Texas on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Mark was born April 22, 1948 at the China Lake Naval Station in California to Virginia Horning & James Connelly. He graduated from Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, CA in 1966. Later, he became an officer in the United States Army. He met his future wife, Jane (née Siros,) while stationed in Germany. After leaving military service, Mark earned a Bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University and a Master’s degree from Laredo State University. Mark and his family moved to Laredo in 1976 to help Alphonse Siros operate the Siros Hardware Store. After the death of Alphonse in 1986, Mark, as owner & operator, transitioned the store into selling sporting goods.

Mark was endlessly dedicated to his immediate family. He treasured his time with his in-laws, and he dearly loved his family in California. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Jane; children, Clara and C.J.; siblings, Michelle (David) Davis and Stephen (Jan) Connelly; and many nieces and nephews. Private memorial services to celebrate Mark's life will be held for friends and family (Contact MarkConnellyMemorialService@mail.com).