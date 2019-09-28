Sharon Theresa Davis of Trona, Ca passed away on Sept. 19, 2019. She was born in Yakima, Washington on Sept. 23, 1956 to her mother Iveda Ruth Norman and father Ray Herman Davis.

She was preceded in death by her mother Iveda Ruth DeLeon of Trona, CA, father Ray Herman Davis of Spokane, WA and her step-father John DeLeon of Trona, CA. She was also preceded in death with her Ex-husbands M. C. Lamb Jr. (Louie), Antonio Bautista as well as her grandson Korbyn Blu Rogers.

She is survived by her two daughters. Cheresea McMillen (Cher Lamb) and Melissa (Lamb) Daus and their two husbands Christopher and Vincent. As well as her ex-husband Eugene Standfill Jr. father of Cheresea. She had seven living grandchildren. Elizabeth Marcum, Emilie and Liah McMillen, Gunner (Logan) Reeves, Evelyn, Vincent IV and Louisabell Daus. She is also survived by her siblings Ray Junior Davis, Kenneth David Davis, Judy Veda Davis and Frank Dean Hodges, Sally Davis, Lori Lynn Foss, her sister in laws Arlene and Shelly. Along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and an uncle.

Internment is at Searles Valley Cemetery. Service will be private for family.