Engines will roar and dust will fly as the Viewfinders MC Grand Prix returns to Ridgecrest and the Desert Empire Fairgrounds on Oct. 5 and 6.

The annual event, now in its 46th year overall and 17th in Ridgecrest, draws thousands of local and regional professional and amateur motorcyclists to compete for fun or prizes in the desert environment. It has been a staple for nearly two decades in Ridgecrest.

The two-day event starts Saturday with the unclassified professional, advanced amateur and expert riders at 7:30 a.m., and unclassified new and beginning motorcyclists at 8:30 a.m. The third race starts at 8:45 a.m. and all other races go throughout the day. The last one starts at 2:30 p.m.

According to Donn Nay, a Viewfinders MC representative for District 37 AMA, only a few changes to the course have been made this year.

“Come out and see our tradition of putting on a good race and good fun,” Nay said. “See the changes and more pro riders participating this year.”

The Viewfinders MC is an off-road motorcycle club based in Southern California. We are a sanctioned member of AMA District 37. Like many clubs that formed in the early days of desert racing 1968, it can trace its origins back to an informal group of friends from a specific industry, or in the Viewfinders case, Hollywood stuntmen.

The race is part of the District 37 AMA Competition.

“One of the top-rated grand prix in our circuit is put on Ridgecrest,” Nay said.

Multiple categories exist across several age groups, from dirt bikes to quads. Even a pee-wee class race will be held on both days.

For the Pro AMA National Grand Prix categories at 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, winners have a chance to win $8,000.

The event also includes the now-classic Ridgecrest Challenge, which is part of the Sunday morning Unclassified Race.

“The Ridgecrest Challenge features riders who race for bragging rights,” Nay said. The Ridgecrest Challenge is open to all Indian Wells Valley residents and is usually held as a friendly competition to see who is fastest.

According to Nay, the challenge started out as one between the Ridgecrest Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s office but morphed into the Ridgecrest Challenge. Local riders are put upfront at the start of the Sunday morning race, but the challenge is otherwise informal.

Participant fees

Post-entry fees are $50 for the first race or first-class category

race, $43 for each additional class, $38 for the youth class, $33 for the unclassified races and $10 for the pee-wee ride. Both the unclassified and pee-wee rides require AMA membership (which is $49 for 12 months and available at signups).

In addition, District 38 membership is retried for points-paying events, which is $40 at the race or $30 when sent by mail.

The camping gate fee is $10 per day, $15 for the weekend, $5 for military with ID, $5 for kids ages 6-12, parking is $5 per day per vehicle.

All riders under 18 must be present with all parents at time of check-in, or have an AMA annual release and one parent or guardian. Riders 12 years and younger can only participate in the youth races.

Schedule

Saturday’s schedule starts off at 7:30 a.m. with the unclassified pro/advanced amateurs/expert/intermediate categories. At 8:15 a.m., the unclassified novice and beginners race begins.

Women/Women 35+/Advanced Amateurs/Mini/70+/60+/Old Bikes starts at 9 a.m. The 30+all vets/AA starts at 10:15 a.m., followed by 50+ All at 11:30.

National - 50 Jr./50 Sr./65cc -all/Junior Girls (non district classes) starts at 12:45 p.m., National - Super Mini/Girls Sr./85cc all (non

district classes) at 1:30 p.m., the Pro ATV/ATV/ATV 30+/Side Hacks (Quads) at 2:15 p.m. and the 98cc-200cc/201-250cc/251cc+ (Hwt/Lwt 1/Lwt II)/AA race at 3:15 p.m.

The races pick up again Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. with the Unclassified Race, which includes the Ridgecrest Challenge. The Pee Wee Ride follows at 8:15 a.m., followed by Super Mini/Girls Sr./85cc all (district only) at 8L45 a.m., 50 Jr./50 Sr./65cc -all/Junior Girls (district only) at 9:30 am., the 40+ All (Seniors) at 10:15 a.m., and the AMA NATIONAL GRAND PRIX / 122-150 C/Junior 25+ C/2-Stroke C/4-Stroke C (non-district classes) at 11:30 a.m.

The last race, slated for professionals, starts at 12:45 p.m. The race is a 90-minute course and includes the categories of Pro/Pro II/ Pro Women/122-150cc A&B/Junior 25+ A&B 2-Stroke A&B/4-Stroke A&B (non-district classes).

Event sign-ups start Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds, 520 South Richmond Road.

For more information and for entry forms and rules, visit district37ama.org/offroad/calendar.html or call Donn Nay at 626-926-6077.

Traffic controls in the area around South Richmond Road near the DEF to East Bowman Road will be in place during the race.