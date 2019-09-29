I have to admit that I have never been a fan of John Bolton but his firing may have been a hasty decision. As you may recall, Mr. Bolton was an advocate of the invasion of Iran. He has always been somewhat of a “chicken hawk.” He never served in the military, he, like many escaped with a high lottery number and declined to enlist.

At a private luncheon at the Gatestone Institute, without mentioning names, Mr. Bolton criticized Trump’s foreign policy stating that inviting the Taliban to Camp David sent a “terrible signal,”which disrespected the victims of 9/11. He believed that any negotiations with North Korea and Iran were doomed to failure and never believed that either country would give up their nuclear weapons. Bolton also cited Trump’s failure to retaliate after the recent downing of an American drone, encouraged the Iranian’s to attack the Saudi oil field.

There is no question Trump is being tested internationally and with a questionable foreign policy, governments like Iran and China will continue to push the limits to see how far they can go.

John Swanson

Hornbrook