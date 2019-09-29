Focusing on upscale and original art, crafts and other handmade products, the Mt. Shasta Artisan Market showcases the wonderful talent and variety of local artisans and all that is handcrafted and created on a small scale in Siskiyou County.

The Mt. Shasta Artisan Market is a new complimentary event series supporting local artists and enabling handmade-good shopping opportunities for the public. The first one will launch on Nov. 22.

Focusing on upscale and original art, crafts and other handmade products, the Mt. Shasta Artisan Market showcases the wonderful talent and variety of local artisans and all that is handcrafted and created on a small scale in Siskiyou County.

The Mt. Shasta Artisan Market was founded in 2018 by Dori Mondon-Freeman to provide more affordable opportunities for area artisans to sell their wares. It began as a pop-up event at the former Lucille’s Tavolino, and a later pop-up at The Gallery in Mt. Shasta. But recently, Summit on 1030 WA Barr Road in Mt. Shasta offered to host future events as a permanent series. Summit’s capacity allows the Mt. Shasta Artisan Market to feature more of the skilled artisans across the county and provide additional variety of handmade goods to shoppers during each event. In the past, the cost per booth was often prohibitive for some artists to join, but today, the space has been provided gratis – making the events free for the first time to both attendees and vendors.

The Mt. Shasta Artisan Market is currently organized by volunteers Cailin Henson and Emily Limkeman, who are both local artists. The Mt. Shasta Artisan Market is truly run by artists for artists.

“I’m always looking for handmade gifts to send family and friends at different holidays. With this event series, we can bring that opportunity to both artists and community members by hosting events around key gift-buying times throughout the year,” said Henson.

Markets will take place Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. four times a year beginning with the Nov. 22 Holiday Market. The series will continue in 2020 with a Valentine’s Market on Feb. 7, followed by a Mother’s Day Market on May 8 and a Summer Bazaar on Aug. 7.

Buying locally is a great alternative to the typical Amazon purchases that aren’t unique or one-of-a-kind, according to a press release from the market. Purchasing something lovingly handmade can often mean more to a recipient and shoppers can meet the artist who originated the gift.

“We want each event to not only serve the talented and creative artists in our area, but also to be a place to support and appreciate our wonderful local community,” Limkeman said.

The deadline for vendor sign up for the Nov. 22 event is Nov. 1. Apply online at www.mtshastaartisanmarket.com or visit the Facebook page @mtshastaartistanmarket for more information.