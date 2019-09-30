Suspect is a convicted sex offender

A convicted sex offender was arrested for felony indecent exposure after he was found nude at the West Side Recreation and Park District before running across Kern Street in his underwear and into a nearby grocery store in his underwear.

Joseph Dean Stuart, 30, of Taft, who has a prior conviction for indecent exposure, is being held on $30,000 bail in the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility.

According to Taft Police, officers were dispatched on Sept. 26 about 2 p.m. to a report of assault and indecent exposure in the quad area of the rec facility on cascade Place.

As they were en route, they were updated that the suspect, wearing only underwear, was now inside the Albertson's across the street.

Officers went there and took Stuart into custody without incident.

According to police, officers were told Stuart was nude in the quad area. When an employee approached him and he put his underwear on.

The employee "urged him to leave the property," according to a news release, and Stuart threw an unknown liquid at the employee and fled.

After his arrest, officers found that Stuart was not in compliance with registration requirements as a convicted sex offender.

He is being held on a felony count of indecent exposure with prior convictions, facing to register and battery on a person.

Kern County Superior Court records show Stuart was convicted of indecent exposure on Jan. 31 from an arrest in August of 2018 and was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender on Sept. 16.