Marijuana arrest, domestic violence, loitering calls

9:17 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on S. Tenth St. Disposition: Unfounded.

10:59 Stored Auto

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Towed Vehicle.

1:21 Civil Matter

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

1:36 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

1:40 Taft City Ordinances

Occurred at North St/Fifth St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:48 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Rails To Trails/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:13 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Outpost Food And Gas, Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:37 Domestic Violence - Hands/Feet

Officer initiated activity at Supply Rw/Fourth St, Taft. . Disposition: Report Taken.

6:03 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Officer initiated activity at Campos Tires, S. Tenth St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:39 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:41 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Albertsons on Kern St. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:17 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Artz Westside Chevron on Kern St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

7:33 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

7:59 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:27 Warrant Arrest - Other Agency

Occurred at Welcome Inn on Kern St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:43 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft High School, Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

9:15 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Completed.

9:42 Misc - Patrol Check 1909270026

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:03 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:59 Fire Alarm

Occurred at Sixth St/Warren St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:24 Pedestrian Check

Occurred at A St Park on A St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:05 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft.Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:50 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Moose Lodge, N. Tenth St, Taft.Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:55 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft.Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:56 Possession of Marijuana

Officer initiated activity at Fred's Cigarette Store, Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

2:56 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Williams Wy, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:58 False Alarms

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. Disposition: False Alarm.

3:11 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:15 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:17 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Fifth St/Main St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:26 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred on Warren St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:12 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:14 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:19 Misc. - Extra Patrol 1909280013

Officer initiated activity at E. Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.