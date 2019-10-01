One-way traffic at several locations for the next couple of weeks

Tenth Street is going to be an obstacle course for drivers for the next couple of weeks at least as several construction projects have traffic down to one lane in each direction in two locations.

A new project started Tuesday and its blocking both northbound lanes of Tenth between Center and Rails to Trails and a block to the south ongoing work on a curb and sidewalk construction in front of the new Dollar General store has both northbound lanes closed there as well.

City Manager Craig Jones said the work near Center Street is to repair of a county sewer line. He said that work should take a week or two.

Traffic has been bottlenecked on Tenth from Pilgrim past Front street for a couple of weeks and that should continue as work on the sidewalk project has "hit a snag," Jones said.

On the north side of Kern Street, city crews will be replacing sidewalk along Tenth Street next to True Value, Jones said.