Bureau of Prisons notifies MTC of decision, says prison needs $100 million in repairs

Taft Correctional Institution is scheduled to close in four months

The federal Bureau of Prisons told MTC, the private firm that operates the prison southeast of Taft, of the decision to close the prison that houses up to 2,500 inmates Tuesday morning.

MTC was caught off guard and so was everyone else.

"The Taft Correctional Institution was notified today that the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) plans to close the Taft prison on January 31, 2020. Management & Training Corporation was shocked to receive the news as this decision will have a devastating impact on hundreds of families, the local economy and the community," the company said in a statement released at midday.

The decision is apparently based on repairs needed at the facility, which includes a low-security prison and a minimum security satellite camp.

"Last year, the BOP identified one building at the prison that needed repairs," MTC said in the written news release. "The building, which housed several classrooms, was closed. The facility moved the classrooms to another location and operations continued as normal. The BOP then commissioned a comprehensive evaluation of the facility and determined it would need $100 million to make the repairs which the BOP says it does not have—forcing the closure of the prison. We believe the BOP should reverse this decision and allow time to discuss alternatives to closing the facility including developing a plan to address needed repairs while keeping the prison open.

Taft City Manager Craig Jones said the city was suprised by the announcement, which came without warning, and is also looking at ways to keep the faciity open. TCI employs 342 people and, according to MTC, adds more than $4.6 million into the kern County economy each year.

Jones said the city has been in contact with Congressman Kevin McCarthy's office to get more information and see if there are alternatives that would would allow the prison to continue to operate.

This is a developing story. Check taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as more information becomes available.







