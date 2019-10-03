Three downtown Mount Shasta business are featuring the work of local artists at their First Friday Art Shows, to be held Oct. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Directions will feature artist Nadine Aiello. Blue Star Child will feature Edward Maesen and Silk Road Chai Shop will feature Sharah Fish.

Opening receptions, during which the artists will be present, will take place at each business. The shows will be up until Sunday, Oct. 13.

Aiello

After creating many logos for local businesses during her 35 year career as the owner of Nadine Aiello Graphics, much of Aiello’s work is now inspired by her desire to capture moments in everyday life.

Aiello’s recent drawings, prints and cards endeavor to express her appreciation for the magnificence of her surroundings, she said.

Directions is located at 312 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd.

Maesen

Edward Maesen is a sound ceremonialist, spiritual educator and photographer, with an educational background in physics and a corporate background as principal software engineer and architect.

Coming from an artistic family, throughout his life Maesen found balance and a creative outlet in music, drawing, watercolor painting and photography. In his photography he looks for the beauty, wonder and awe of nature and the human form.

For an overview of Maesen’s sound-vibrational services for healing and well-being, and a showcase of his photography, fine art prints and audio recordings visit his website https://kagalakan.com/.

Blue Star Child Gallery is located at 308 A North Mt. Shasta Blvd.

Sharah Fish

“Art is my therapy,” said Fish. “When I paint, I’m transported to the scene I am painting. It helps me find peace, and I hope that my art can help others find peace too.”

Silk Road Chai Shop is located at 105 Alma St. in Mount Shasta.