Three women escape from car before fire starts

Three women escaped serious injury when a car overturned on Highway 166 west of New Cuyama early Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Dan Bertucelli said the car caught fire after the crash but the victims had already got out of the vehicle on their own.

The car was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters and arrived and a small brush fire was started but quickly controlled.

Bertucelli said all three women had minor injuries and were being evaluated by firefighters and paramedics.

The crash took place about 3:30 a.m. on Highway 166 in the Spanish Ranch area about 35 miles east of Highway 101.