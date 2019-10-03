Two vacant, blighted structures will come down soon, but legal issues will delay third project

Three more derelict houses in the city are scheduled for demolition, although one of them may be left standing a little while longer.

Tuesday night the Taft City Council approved the contract with NSM Recycling to tear down old structures at 421 Lucard Street, 720 Kern Street and 311-1/2 Sixth Street.

Total cost for the demolitions is going to be $24,901.

All three structures have been vacant and a problem for a long time.

"(The) three single family dwellings...have been code enforcement issues for quite some time. They are currently blighted and in need of demolition," a city staff report said

The structure on Sixth Street will not be torn down immediately. City staff still has to work out some legal issues that came up, City Manager Craig Jones and City Attorney Jason Epperson said.

Here is the breakdown of the costs:

•311 1/2 6th Street - $9,301.00

•421 Lucard Street - $7,000.00

•720 Kern Street - $8,600.00

Jones said people are encouraged to report problems with vacant structures, especially with trespassers or squatters.

Problems can be reported to code enforcement through the taft Police Department at 661-763-3101 or by email through the "Report a Concern" link on the city website, cityoftaft.org.