Listening to Greta Thunberg scold the UN council on climate change was a knife to the heart. That a 16 year old has to beg world leaders to do something about our growing environmental crisis is unconscionable.

Furthermore, the comments of our shameless leader about globalization (every nation for itself) was another twist of the knife. We are all in this together, folks. It is going to take the concerted efforts of every nation to do what needs to be done to stem the tide of global destruction. And this needs to be done today, not tomorrow or next week or after the election.

The vast wealth of individuals, corporations and nations should be mobilized immediately to provide alternative transportation, a sustainable power grid and environmentally sustainable agriculture to everyone on earth, not kept as a security blanket for their Swiss bank accounts.

We are a global species both biologically and technologically. We must change our behavior now. To continue with the status quo is suicide.

William Odegard

Mount Shasta