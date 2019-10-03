Break-in results in $2,600 loss at Route 33

Taft Police are investing a break-in at a local sandwich shop that resulted in loss and damage totaling more than $2,000.

The Route 33 Sandwich Company at 700 Kern Street was broken into sometime between closing time on Tuesday and just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Taft Police Sgt. Shad Swanson said someone broke down a wooden gate and then a door to enter the business.

The electronic part of a cash register was removed, Swanson said

Loss from the theft was estimated at $1,000 with $1,600 damage caused by the forced entry, Swanson said.