Drug paraphernalia arrest, accident investigation

7:35 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Animal Pickup.

9:51 Possession Paraphernalia

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:59 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:57 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:08 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at D St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

11:26 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

11:39 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sixth St/North St. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:58 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Sixth St/Woodrow St.Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:34 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

3:08 Burglary- Residential

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

4:07 Disturbing the Peace 1909300017

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

5:43 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Sixth St/Main St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:57 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Kern St/Sixth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

6:38 Trespassing

Occurred on North St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

9:42 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Occurred at Fourth St/North St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:06 Trespassing

Occurred on Woodrow St. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:25 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

10:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Center St/Second St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

10:51 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Completed.

10:51 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Completed.

12:43 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. (Hundred block.) S. alley. Disposition: Completed.

1:38 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Rails To Trails/Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:17 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. (Hundred block.). Disposition: Checks Ok.