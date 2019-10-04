Kevin McCarthy, Shannon Grove to be guests at Pizzazz, a fundraiser for or the Sara Takii Scholarship Fund

Bakersfield Republican Women, Federated, is holding Pizzazz 2019, a big fundraising event on Nov. 2 at the Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

Pizzazz 2019 will include shopping, lunch and a fashion show. It is open to the public with tickets available for advance purchase.

BRWF will honor Bakersfield Community Woman of the Year, Barbara Grimm Marshall, founder and CEO of Grimm Family Education Foundation. Funds will be raised for the Sara Takii Scholarship Fund to further education for college students and engage in community outreach. Special guests include Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Senator Shannon Grove.

Tickets are $50 for BRF members and $60 for nonmembers.

Purchase tickets by Oct. 28 at brwfreservations@aol.com or call 661-477-7004.