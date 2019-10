Officers investigate hit and run

7:15 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred at First St/Center St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

10:59 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

11:16 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Woodrow St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

12:31 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at North St, Taft. Disposition: Completed.

3:13 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Kern St/Ninth St. Disposition: Report Taken.

3:59 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Fifth St. Disposition: Civil Problem.

4:35 Loitering, other than schools

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. Disposition: Completed.

6:15 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at McDonalds, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:39 Hit and Run w/prop Damage, no injury

Occurred at Paik's Ranch House on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

7:30 False Alarms

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: False Alarm.

8:47 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:30 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Maricopa Pl, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:00 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:43 False Alarms

Occurred on Fourth St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:11 False Alarms

Occurred at G&a Mini Mart on Kern St. Disposition: False Alarm.

11:20 911 Hang-up

Occurred on Eighth St. Disposition: Unfounded.

12:02 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Fred's Cigarette Store on Sixth St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:40 False Alarms

Occurred on Terrace Dr. Disposition: False Alarm.

5:19 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at OT Cookhouse, N. Tenth St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:32 Misc. - Extra Patrol

Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.