The donation will be used to build homes for those affected by the 2014 Boles Fire in Weed. Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building its fourth home in Weed.

Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Pat Vela accepted a donation of $2,500 from Heather Weldon, Branch Manager of Yreka’s Banner Bank.

Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity is in need of volunteers to help with the construction of homes. Those interested in helping Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity should contact Brenda at (530) 598-1966.

Siskiyou Habitat for Humanity is also in need of board members to provide wisdom in policy creations, funding resources, and time and skills in terms of opening doors to opportunities with sponsors, donors, and volunteers. If you’re interested in helping change people lives, contact Brenda at the number above or email info@habitatsiskiyoucu.org.