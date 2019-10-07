This two hour class will be held weekly on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kathy Besk is the instructor. Cost to participate in this class is $47.

College of the Siskiyous will offer a short-term Basic Sewing Class (XAC 0321 / #7196) at the Weed Community Center beginning Oct. 9 and continuing through Nov. 20.

This two hour class will be held weekly on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kathy Besk is the instructor. Cost to participate in this class is $47.

Besk will be teaching various techniques of basic hand sewing as well as various types of stitches. As the student’s skills increase, so will the skill level of technique, and the project worked on. Students will also learn how to measure and sew a hem on clothing items; how to repair a torn pair of pants (i.e. jeans); and, sew on a patch. The basic functions of sewing machines will be introduced and the class will end with sewing a holiday project. A few weeks into the class, students will need to bring a sewing machine, if they have one. A limited number of sewing machines will be available for use in class.

Supplies needed – Students need to bring their sewing basket with basic sewing supplies to each class.

• Sewing baskets should contain sewing needles, a couple spools of thread /basic colors, fabric scissors, Hem Gauge, straight pins, pin cushion, thimble, seam ripper, etc.

• 1/4 yard of quilt batting

• 8” - 10” template

For more information contact Instructor Besk by emailing kbesk@yahoo.com. To register visit the Weed or Yreka Campus in person or register online at www.siskiyous.edu. The Weed Campus can also be reached by calling toll-free, 1 (888) 397-4339.