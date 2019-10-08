PG&E may have to cut power in much of Kern County to cut fire danger

PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a dry, windy weather pattern that is moving into Kern County on Wednesday through late Thursday.

Due to the forecasted extreme weather conditions, PG&E is considering proactively turning off power for safety, and implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), in Kern County.

PG&E said 42,374 Kern County customers may lose power as a result of this weather event. Portions of the following cities may be impacted including Bakersfield, Arvin, Buttonwillow, Dustin Acres, Edison, Fellows, Lamont, Lebec, Maricopa, McFarland, McKittrick, Mettler Station, Shafter, Taft, Tehachapi, Tupman, Valley Acres, and Wasco.

Customers are encouraged to visit pge.com/pspsupdates for the most up-to-date Public Safety Power Shutoff information, including a link to an address look-up tool where customers can search their address for potential impacts. It’s important for all customers to have an emergency plan to be prepared for any extended outages due to extreme weather.

As part of PSPS preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

•Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

•Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

•Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

•Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

•Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.

•Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.

In preparation for the event, PG&E has deployed a number of additional resources to manage the process, including 45 helicopters and more than 700 on-the-ground field personnel are preparing to begin inspections, repairs and restoration once weather has passed and it is safe to begin the restoration process.



PG&E will continue to monitor weather conditions and will be providing additional information as it becomes available regarding affected areas.